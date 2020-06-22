The+second+residential+training+session+begins+today+for+SL+cricketers+

The second residential training session of the Sri Lankan team held after the Coronavirus, commenced today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The training camp is being held with the participation of 24 cricketers for 10 days, following the health recommendations issued by the health authorities.
However, Lasith Malinga who was not named in the first session as well as the training session which starts today.
The training camp is being held with the participation of 24 cricketers for 10 days, following the health recommendations issued by the health authorities.
However, Lasith Malinga who was not named in the first session as well as the training session which starts today.