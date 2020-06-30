Sachin Tendulkar's intriguing tweet to Malinga

Sachin Tendulkar has added to his Twitter account an interesting Tweet that has attracted the attention of many of his followers.
He has added this picture of the Sri Lankan fast bowler Malinga's pose before bowling.
He also said that with the International Cricket Council's new match rules after the coronavirus pandemic, that some bowlers will have to change their routine in bowling.
He left a note asking what Mali had to say about it.
That tweet is given below.
