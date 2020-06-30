සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sports Ministry approves Lanka Premier League T20 - Bangaldesh tour called off

Thursday, 25 June 2020 - 16:13

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has informed Sri Lanka Cricket that the Bangladesh team will not join the tour of Sri Lanka next month due to the risk of Covid -19.

Due to the Covid threat in Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Cricket authorities have informed the Sri Lankan cricket authorities that their players have not been able to properly start training for the tournament.

The Bangladesh cricket team was to tour Sri Lanka next month to participate in three Test matches in connection with the World Test Championship.

Meanwhile, the second training camp of the Sri Lanka cricket team following the Covid-19 pandemic is currently underway at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

There are 24 players participating in these 10-day training sessions.

The Sri Lankan Test and ODI captain also expressed his views on the controversial comments made by the then Sports Minister regarding the match fixing allegations of the 2011 World Cup final.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Sports has approved the Lanka Premier League T20 cricket tournament which is scheduled to be held from August 8 to 20.

This was approved by the Sports Minister Dullas Alahapperuma following a discussion with the Health Sector regarding the five teams' participating in the tournament which will be held with the inclusion of foreign players.

Accordingly, the Ceylon Premier League T20 cricket tournament will be held in accordance with the health guidelines.





