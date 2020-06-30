2023 Women's Football World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand

The International Football Federation has decided to hold the 2023 Women's Football World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
This is over Colombia's request to host the games.
Brazil and Japan recently withdrew from the bids to host the games.
The 2023 Women's Football World Cup is scheduled to be held with 32 teams.
