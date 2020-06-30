Steve Richardson says 'match-fixing law will be a game-changer in India'

Making match-fixing a criminal offence will be a "game-changer" and the "single-most-effective thing" for sport in India, says Steve Richardson, the coordinator of investigations at the ICC's anti-corruption unit (ACU).



With India scheduled to host two global marquee men's events in the next three years - the 2021 T20 World Cup followed by the ODI World Cup in 2023 - Richardson urged the Indian government to consider creating a match-fixing law for sport like its neighbour Sri Lanka.



In 2019 Sri Lanka became the first major cricket-playing country in South Asia to criminalise match-fixing with punishments including a 10-year prison sentence.



"At the moment with no legislation in place, we'll have good relations with Indian police, but they are operating with one hand tied behind their back. We will do everything we can to disrupt the corruptors. And we do, we make life very, very difficult for them as far and as much as we can to stop them from operating freely,” he was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.