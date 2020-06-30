Phil+Simmons+enters+self-isolation+

Head coach of the West Indies cricket team Phil Simmons is self-isolating in his Old Trafford hotel room as a health precaution.



Simmons left the West Indies' bubble to attend a funeral on Friday, and has been self-isolating since then in his room on-site, espncricinfo reports.



He will watch the squad's second intra-squad warm-up game from his balcony this week, and will be permitted to join back up with the group on Thursday if he returns two negative Covid-19 tests.