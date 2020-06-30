6+Pakistan+cricketers+get+negative+result+in+second+test

Six of the 10 Pakistan cricketers bound for England who tested positive for Covid-19 have now registered negative results on re-testing.
They are Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz.
However, they must return a second negative result before they can join the main squad of 20 players who will leave for England today.
