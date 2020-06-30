Muttiah+Muralitharan+named+as+the+Most+Valuable+Player+of+the+21st+Century

Muttiah Muralitharan has been named the Most Valuable Player of the 21st Century by the Wisden Cricket Monthly.



The magazine in consultation with the CricViz, the world’s leading cricket analytics company has released the top 30 Test players of the 21st Century and Sri Lankan off-spinner tops the list.



“We have collected the data from the year 2000, so the list is for the period 2000-2020,” Sam Stow, the Marketing Director, Wisden Cricket Monthly, said.



“Out of Murali’s total 800 Test wickets, his 573 wickets in 85 matches were taken from January 1, 2000 to 2010. Only person ahead during this period is James Anderson with 584 but he has played 151 games (2000-2020),” he added.