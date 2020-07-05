සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

B’desh awaits Asia Cup fate to decide on training camp

Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 8:40

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is awaiting the fate of the Asia Cup to decide on a training camp for the national cricketers.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will meet on 09 July to determine if the tournament can be played.

Should there be a green signal in this regard, Bangladesh will select a 24-member squad for a camp in July-August for training specifically for white-ball cricket.

During the last ACC meeting on June 8, the possibility of holding the tournament in Sri Lanka emerged, considering the Covid-19 situation in the country.
