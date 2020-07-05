International+cricket+returns+on+Wednesday

Following a suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, international cricket returns with the first Test between England and West Indies in Southampton from Wednesday.
England will be without Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali.
There will be no spectators for the match in which members of both teams will wear Black Lives Matter logo on their shirt collars.
