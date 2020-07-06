සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

England confirms rescheduled series

Tuesday, 07 July 2020 - 13:06

England confirms they will host Pakistan in a three-Test series starting on 05 August.

The first Test will take place at Old Trafford before two matches at Southampton, all in bio-secure environments and behind closed doors.

Prior to that series, England will host Ireland in three one-day internationals at Southampton, starting on 30 July.

Old Trafford will also host three Twenty20s between England and Pakistan in August and September.

The Test series between England and Pakistan was due to start on 30 July but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

England begins their delayed three-Test series against West Indies at Southampton tomorrow (08).
