Suspended+domestic+cricket+matches+commence+in+Sri+Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to resume domestic cricket matches that were suspended due to the Coronavirus epidemic.
Division -1, Inter-club cricket matches will be held from the 14th to the 3rd of August, according to instructions from the Health Department.
The SLC further stated that only 20% of the capacity of the stadium can be attended by spectators.
