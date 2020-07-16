සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Caribbean Premier League T20 from 18 August

Saturday, 11 July 2020 - 15:18

Caribbean Premier League T20 from 18 August

The West Indies Cricket Board has announced that the Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 18 to September 20.

This is the first T20 League cricket tournament to be held after the global Coronavirus pandemic.

All players participating in these tournaments, which are held in spectator-free stadiums, will be subject to a two-week quarantine period in the same heotel, and foreign players will be subject to a PCR test before and after their arrival in Trinidad.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has taken measures to use the Eden Garden stadium in Kolkata as a quarantine center for the Covid Nineteen.

