England 284/8 in their second innings

England, playing their second innings, scored 284 runs for the loss of eight wickets at the end of the fourth day of the first test match against Southampton.
West Indies were all out for 318 in their first innings, while England were bowled out for 204 in their first innings.
This match between the West Indies and England marks the resumption of international cricket, which was halted due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
West Indies were all out for 318 in their first innings, while England were bowled out for 204 in their first innings.
This match between the West Indies and England marks the resumption of international cricket, which was halted due to the global coronavirus pandemic.