West+Indies+beat+England+by+four+wickets+in+the+first+test

West Indies won the first Test match against England in Southampton.
West Indies won the match by 04 wickets.
West Indies won the match by 04 wickets.
Sunday, 12 July 2020 - 22:50
England pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the second Test against West Indies beginning in Manchester today (16).Sam Curran and... Read More
The second cricket Test between England and West Indies starts today (16) at Manchester.West Indies won the first game by four wickets. Read More
West Indies captain Jason Holder has moved up to the second spot in the ICC Test rankings.He helped West Indies to pull off a famous win against England... Read More