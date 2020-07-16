සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

West Indies beat England by four wickets in the first test

Sunday, 12 July 2020 - 22:50

West+Indies+beat+England+by+four+wickets+in+the+first+test
West Indies won the first Test match against England in Southampton.

West Indies won the match by 04 wickets.
England makes changes for second Test
England makes changes for second Test
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 14:18

England pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the second Test against West Indies beginning in Manchester today (16).Sam Curran and... Read More

Second England-West Indies Test starts today
Second England-West Indies Test starts today
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 8:08

The second cricket Test between England and West Indies starts today (16) at Manchester.West Indies won the first game by four wickets. Read More

Jason Holder moves to second spot in Test bowling
Jason Holder moves to second spot in Test bowling
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 - 8:18

West Indies captain Jason Holder has moved up to the second spot in the ICC Test rankings.He helped West Indies to pull off a famous win against England... Read More


logo

Trending News

No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
16 July 2020
No undue fear regarding Covid-19 virus - PM (video)
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
16 July 2020
Girl, aged 3 ½ years, killed by crocodile (video)
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
16 July 2020
Five spa centres raided in Western Province
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
16 July 2020
Three more Covid-19 cases reported
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)
16 July 2020
Tense situation in front of Angulana police station (video)

International News

Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
16 July 2020
Siberia’s heatwave 'clear evidence' of warming
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
14 July 2020
Conference between the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
13 July 2020
141 killed in Wuhan floods and 38 million displaced
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.