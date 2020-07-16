Will+not+get+married+until+we+win+the+Cricket+world+Cup+

Among the handful of players who have made cricket their sole source of income, there are many players who have made the sport their life's work.



Another such player is reported from Afghanistan.



Rashid Khan is a spinner who has excelled in Tests, ODIs and Twenty20 Internationals.



21-year-old Rashid Khan has also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad successful in the IPL tournament.



He told the Pakistani media that he did not intend to get married until Afghanistan won the World Cup.



Rashid Khan's mother, who had been ill for a long time, also died last month.