Hemang+Amin+appointed+CEO+of+the+Board+of+Control+for+Cricket+in+India

Hemang Amin, Chief Operating Officer of the Indian Premier League Cricket Tournament, has been appointed as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
This was due to the resignation of Rahul Johri who held that post.
All the posts in the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be reconstituted next Friday.
