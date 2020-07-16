Second+England-West+Indies+Test+starts+today

The second cricket Test between England and West Indies starts today (16) at Manchester.
West Indies won the first game by four wickets.
West Indies won the first game by four wickets.
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 8:08
England pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the second Test against West Indies beginning in Manchester today (16).Sam Curran and... Read More
West Indies captain Jason Holder has moved up to the second spot in the ICC Test rankings.He helped West Indies to pull off a famous win against England... Read More
Following the ongoing Test series against the West Indies, England will play a three-match ODI series against Ireland.England's 24 - man squad has been... Read More