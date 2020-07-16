England+makes+changes+for+second+Test

England pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the second Test against West Indies beginning in Manchester today (16).
Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson have been added to the 13-man squad from the reserves.
The decision to rest the experienced Anderson means Stuart Broad is likely to return to the team.
Chris Woakes, who too was a part of the first Test squad, is likely to come in for Wood.
Sam Curran and Ollie Robinson have been added to the 13-man squad from the reserves.
The decision to rest the experienced Anderson means Stuart Broad is likely to return to the team.
Chris Woakes, who too was a part of the first Test squad, is likely to come in for Wood.