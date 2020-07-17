සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The fate of Ratnayake Central College that has contributed the highest number of athletes to Sri Lanka (Video)

Friday, 17 July 2020 - 19:00

The+fate+of+Ratnayake+Central+College+that+has+contributed+the+highest+number+of+athletes+to+Sri+Lanka+%28Video%29+


Ratnayake Central College in the Dumbara Valley is the school that has contributed the highest number of athletes to the Sri Lanka National Athletic Team.

But they have also inherited the most dangerous and dilapidated sports ground out of the 23 sports schools in the country.

The Peradeniya Sports Medicine Unit had informed them not once or twice but several times that the stadium was not suitable for the athletes to conduct their training.

But due to the lack of an alternative, all these warnings have to be ignored and the athletes continue to practice in this same grounds.

A foundation stone was laid in 2016 to modernize the stadium under the direction of the then Minister of Sports Dayasiri Jayasekara. Nothing has materialised since then and the children continue to use this dilapidated grounds.

Australia's first tour after coronavirus pandemic will be to Engalnd
Australia's first tour after coronavirus pandemic will be to Engalnd
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 15:23

Australia have named a 26-man squad for next September's cricket series against England.This is the first cricket tournament in which the Australian team... Read More

England finish the day strong on 207/3
England finish the day strong on 207/3
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 11:09

Today is the second day of the second Test between England and the West Indies in Manchester.By the end of the first day, England were 207 for three in... Read More

England makes changes for second Test
England makes changes for second Test
Thursday, 16 July 2020 - 14:18

England pacers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested for the second Test against West Indies beginning in Manchester today (16).Sam Curran and... Read More


logo

Trending News

A one year and four month old baby raped, brutally sexually abused and beaten to death... (Video)
17 July 2020
A one year and four month old baby raped, brutally sexually abused and beaten to death... (Video)
The two super cars brought to Sri Lanka in the pretext of spare parts
17 July 2020
The two super cars brought to Sri Lanka in the pretext of spare parts
The decision regarding the resumption of schools is likely to be announced by tomorrow
17 July 2020
The decision regarding the resumption of schools is likely to be announced by tomorrow
Operations commence from today to fine vehicles parked on pavements and prohibited areas
17 July 2020
Operations commence from today to fine vehicles parked on pavements and prohibited areas
Covid -19 UPDATE: A 12 year old child from Rajanganaya test positive for Covid-19
17 July 2020
Covid -19 UPDATE: A 12 year old child from Rajanganaya test positive for Covid-19

International News

140 priests and staff of the famous Tirupati Temple infected with Covid-19 but the temple will remain open
17 July 2020
140 priests and staff of the famous Tirupati Temple infected with Covid-19 but the temple will remain open
141 dead and more than 2 million displaced
17 July 2020
141 dead and more than 2 million displaced
The Statement by Sri Lanka at the 44th Session of the Human Rights Council regarding Israel occupied Palestine territory
17 July 2020
The Statement by Sri Lanka at the 44th Session of the Human Rights Council regarding Israel occupied Palestine territory
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.