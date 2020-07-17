The fate of Ratnayake Central College that has contributed the highest number of athletes to Sri Lanka (Video)

Ratnayake Central College in the Dumbara Valley is the school that has contributed the highest number of athletes to the Sri Lanka National Athletic Team.

But they have also inherited the most dangerous and dilapidated sports ground out of the 23 sports schools in the country.

The Peradeniya Sports Medicine Unit had informed them not once or twice but several times that the stadium was not suitable for the athletes to conduct their training.

But due to the lack of an alternative, all these warnings have to be ignored and the athletes continue to practice in this same grounds.

A foundation stone was laid in 2016 to modernize the stadium under the direction of the then Minister of Sports Dayasiri Jayasekara. Nothing has materialised since then and the children continue to use this dilapidated grounds.