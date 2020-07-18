සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

England declare at 469 for nine

Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 8:19

England declared their first innings at 469 for nine in the second cricket Test against West Indies at Manchester yesterday (17).

At stumps, West Indies were 32 for the loss of one wicket.
UAE is favourite to host Indian Premier League
Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 13:08

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as the top contender to host India’s training camp along with Ahmedabad and Dharamsala being the other options... Read More

The fate of Ratnayake Central College that has contributed the highest number of athletes to Sri Lanka (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 19:00

Ratnayake Central College in the Dumbara Valley is the school that has contributed the highest number of athletes to the Sri Lanka National Athletic... Read More

Australia's first tour after coronavirus pandemic will be to Engalnd
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 15:23

Australia have named a 26-man squad for next September's cricket series against England.This is the first cricket tournament in which the Australian team... Read More


Schools closure extended by a further week (video)
18 July 2020
Aishwarya Rai taken to hospital with Covid-19
18 July 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,697
17 July 2020
Decision later today on reopening schools
18 July 2020
Election Health guidelines gazette - No. 2184/34 - FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2020
17 July 2020
Australia’s PM delays Parliament
18 July 2020
US passenger flights to India to resume
18 July 2020
140 priests and staff of the famous Tirupati Temple infected with Covid-19 but the temple will remain open
17 July 2020
141 dead and more than 2 million displaced
17 July 2020
