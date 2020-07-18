England+declare+at+469+for+nine

England declared their first innings at 469 for nine in the second cricket Test against West Indies at Manchester yesterday (17).
At stumps, West Indies were 32 for the loss of one wicket.
Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 8:19
