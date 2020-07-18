UAE+is+favourite+to+host+Indian+Premier+League

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as the top contender to host India’s training camp along with Ahmedabad and Dharamsala being the other options discussed at the Indian Cricket Board’s Apex Council meeting yesterday (17).



With India’s Covid-19 caseload exceeding a million mark, the UAE is favourite to host this edition of Indian Premier League which is scheduled to be held between end September and mid-November.



Indian cricketers have not played since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



They could well resume their training in Dubai, the likelihood of which will increase significantly if the UAE gets to host the league.