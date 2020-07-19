IPL 2020 to start on 26 September?

The Indian Premier League 2020 likely is set to start on 26 September in the United Arab Emirates, reports say.
The 13th edition of the T20 league will conclude on 07 November, according to the reports.
The Indian Cricket Board’s Apex Council says the schedule and venue details have not been finalised as yet.
