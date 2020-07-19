සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

IPL 2020 to start on 26 September?

Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 13:32

IPL+2020+to+start+on+26+September%3F
The Indian Premier League 2020 likely is set to start on 26 September in the United Arab Emirates, reports say.

The 13th edition of the T20 league will conclude on 07 November, according to the reports.

The Indian Cricket Board’s Apex Council says the schedule and venue details have not been finalised as yet.
West Indies are currently 135 for three - replying to England's 469
West Indies are currently 135 for three - replying to England's 469
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 19:46

Today is the fourth day of the second Test between the West Indies and England at Old Tafford.West Indies are currently 135 for three in their first innings.England... Read More

Rain interrupts Day 3 of the second Test between England and the West Indies
Rain interrupts Day 3 of the second Test between England and the West Indies
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 3:48

The third day of the second Test between England and the West Indies in Manchester was interrupted by rain.West Indies are currently 32 for one in their... Read More

UAE is favourite to host Indian Premier League
UAE is favourite to host Indian Premier League
Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 13:08

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as the top contender to host India’s training camp along with Ahmedabad and Dharamsala being the other options... Read More


logo

Trending News

Record single-day global increase in Covid-19 cases
19 July 2020
Record single-day global increase in Covid-19 cases
Covid-19 patients increase to 2,704
19 July 2020
Covid-19 patients increase to 2,704
Mother cobra with 19 babies found from home (video)
19 July 2020
Mother cobra with 19 babies found from home (video)
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,715
19 July 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,715
Covid-19 infections in Sri Lanka rise to 2,708
19 July 2020
Covid-19 infections in Sri Lanka rise to 2,708

International News

France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
19 July 2020
France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
19 July 2020
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
Australia’s PM delays Parliament
18 July 2020
Australia’s PM delays Parliament
US passenger flights to India to resume
18 July 2020
US passenger flights to India to resume
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.