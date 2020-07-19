සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

England throw caution to the wind, open with Stokes and Butler - pushing hard for a win against West Indies - interesting tussle expected

Monday, 20 July 2020 - 8:57

England+throw+caution+to+the+wind%2C+open+with+Stokes+and+Butler+-+pushing+hard+for+a+win+against+West+Indies+-+interesting+tussle+expected+
Today is the fifth and final day of the second Test between the West Indies cricket team and England at Old Trafford.

At stumps yesterday, England were 37 for two in their second innings.

England scored 469 for 9 in their first innings, while the West Indies were bowled out for 287 in their first innings.

England showed their intention to push for a win by sending out Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to open the second innings with about an hour's play left on the fourth day.

Stuart Broad claimed three wickets for one run in 14 balls to trigger a collapse. 

West Indies lost their last six for 45 runs, but managed to go past the 270-run mark to avoid following on by posting a first-innings total of 287, still 182 runs behind.

The focus will now be on England's declaration, the match is still evenly poised with Englnd desperate for a win.
West Indies are currently 135 for three - replying to England's 469
West Indies are currently 135 for three - replying to England's 469
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 19:46

Today is the fourth day of the second Test between the West Indies and England at Old Tafford.West Indies are currently 135 for three in their first innings.England... Read More

IPL 2020 to start on 26 September?
IPL 2020 to start on 26 September?
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 13:32

The Indian Premier League 2020 likely is set to start on 26 September in the United Arab Emirates, reports say.The 13th edition of the T20 league will... Read More

Rain interrupts Day 3 of the second Test between England and the West Indies
Rain interrupts Day 3 of the second Test between England and the West Indies
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 3:48

The third day of the second Test between England and the West Indies in Manchester was interrupted by rain.West Indies are currently 32 for one in their... Read More


logo

Trending News

GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
20 July 2020
GCE A/L and year 5 Scholarship exams dates released- Exams in October -Ministry of education
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724
19 July 2020
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,724
Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre
20 July 2020
Rains to continue for the next 12 hours - Advisory for Heavy Rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre
Fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover - one dead and two critically injured (Video/Photos)
20 July 2020
Fatal accident on Nugegoda Flyover - one dead and two critically injured (Video/Photos)
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,715
19 July 2020
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,715

International News

France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
19 July 2020
France opens arson probe after fire at cathedral in Nantes
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
19 July 2020
Seven Panama youths killed in attack near lake
Australia’s PM delays Parliament
18 July 2020
Australia’s PM delays Parliament
US passenger flights to India to resume
18 July 2020
US passenger flights to India to resume
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.