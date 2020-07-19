England throw caution to the wind, open with Stokes and Butler - pushing hard for a win against West Indies - interesting tussle expected

Today is the fifth and final day of the second Test between the West Indies cricket team and England at Old Trafford.



At stumps yesterday, England were 37 for two in their second innings.



England scored 469 for 9 in their first innings, while the West Indies were bowled out for 287 in their first innings.



England showed their intention to push for a win by sending out Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to open the second innings with about an hour's play left on the fourth day.



Stuart Broad claimed three wickets for one run in 14 balls to trigger a collapse.



West Indies lost their last six for 45 runs, but managed to go past the 270-run mark to avoid following on by posting a first-innings total of 287, still 182 runs behind.



The focus will now be on England's declaration, the match is still evenly poised with Englnd desperate for a win.