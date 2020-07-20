සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Ben Stokes tops ICC Test rankings after his stunning performance in England’s win against the Windies

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 20:20

Ben Stokes dethroned the West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the number one ranked all-rounder in the ICC Test Player Rankings.

This was after his stunning performance in England’s win against the Windies in Manchester 

West Indies captain Jason Holder drops into second place.

Stokes scored 176 in the first innings of the second Test against the West Indies and 78 in the second innings which helped England win by 113 runs and level the three-match series 1-1

Stokes, who trailed Holder by 54 rating points going into the second Test in Manchester, now has a lead of 38 points after his oustanding knocks of 176 and 78 and a match haul of three wickets .

Stokes becomes the first from England at the top since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006. His tally of 497 rating points is the highest by any Test all-rounder since Jacques Kallis aggregated 517 in April 2008.

Among batsmen, Stokes is joint-third with Marnus Labuschagne, only behind Steve Smith and Virat Kohli and with specialist batsmen like Kane Williamson and Babar Azam below him in the list.

Stuart Broad, who was not picked for the opening Test, returned to the top 10 after claiming three wickets in each innings. He is now England’s top-ranked bowler, one slot ahead of James Anderson, who dropped to 11th after being rested for the match according to ICC.

ICC World Test Championship: The win at Old Trafford has lifted England to third position in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

They are now on 186 points, six more than New Zealand. India lead with 360 points while Australia are second at 296. The West Indies remain on 40 points.

