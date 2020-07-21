සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

IPL seeks approval to shift tournament to UAE

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 9:46

The Indian Premier League has requested government approval to shift the 2020 edition of the tournament to the United Arab Emirates.

The Emirates Cricket Board is yet to be officially notified on the matter as the said official letter is pending.

Finality is expected after a meeting of the IPL governing council on 24 July.
Ben Stokes tops ICC Test rankings after his stunning performance in England’s win against the Windies
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 - 20:20

Ben Stokes dethroned the West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the number one ranked all-rounder in the ICC Test Player Rankings.This was after his... Read More

England throw caution to the wind, open with Stokes and Butler - pushing hard for a win against West Indies - interesting tussle expected
Monday, 20 July 2020 - 8:57

Today is the fifth and final day of the second Test between the West Indies cricket team and England at Old Trafford.At stumps yesterday, England were... Read More

West Indies are currently 135 for three - replying to England's 469
Sunday, 19 July 2020 - 19:46

Today is the fourth day of the second Test between the West Indies and England at Old Tafford.West Indies are currently 135 for three in their first innings.England... Read More


