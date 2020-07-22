Avishka, Nuwan, Dilhara summoned to Sports Ministry tomorrow

Former cricket coaches Avishka Gunawardena and Nuwan Zoysa as well as ex-cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige have been summoned to the Sports Ministry tomorrow afternoon (23) to inquire into their suspensions by the ICC in violation of the laws.



They were suspended due to match-fixing allegations following the T-10 tournament in Dubai in 2016.



The Sri Lanka Cricket suspended their services pursuant to a notification by the ICC.



Gunawardena was the batting coach of Sri Lanka ‘A’ team while Zoysa was the bowling coach.



They have subsequently complained to the SLC against their suspensions.