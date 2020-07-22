සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sripali Weerakkody retires from international cricket

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 14:44

Sri Lanka woman cricketer Sripali Weerakkody has decided to retire from international cricket with immediate effect.

She has officially informed her intention to Sri Lanka Cricket.
