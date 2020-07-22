Sripali+Weerakkody+retires+from+international+cricket

Sri Lanka woman cricketer Sripali Weerakkody has decided to retire from international cricket with immediate effect.
She has officially informed her intention to Sri Lanka Cricket.
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 - 14:44
