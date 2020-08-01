Avishka+Gunawardena+and+Nuwan+Zoysa+to+the+sports+ministry+to+give+a+statement+on+match+fixing+

Former cricketers Avishka Gunawardena and Nuwan Zoysa visited the Ministry of Sports this afternoon to make a statement regarding the investigation into the complaint lodged by them against the illegal suspension from the International Cricket Council .
Dilhara Lokuhettige was not present as he was abroad.
Avishka Gunawardena, Nuwan Zoysa and Dilhara Lokuhettige were accused of match-fixing during the 2016 T20 tournament in Dubai.
Later, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the removal of Avishka and Nuwan Zoysa from their coaching posts.
Dilhara Lokuhettige was not present as he was abroad.
Avishka Gunawardena, Nuwan Zoysa and Dilhara Lokuhettige were accused of match-fixing during the 2016 T20 tournament in Dubai.
Later, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the removal of Avishka and Nuwan Zoysa from their coaching posts.