Avishka+Gunawardena+and+Nuwan+Zoysa+to+the+sports+ministry+to+give+a+statement+on+match+fixing+

Former cricketers Avishka Gunawardena and Nuwan Zoysa visited the Ministry of Sports this afternoon to make a statement regarding the investigation into the complaint lodged by them against the illegal suspension from the International Cricket Council .



Dilhara Lokuhettige was not present as he was abroad.



Avishka Gunawardena, Nuwan Zoysa and Dilhara Lokuhettige were accused of match-fixing during the 2016 T20 tournament in Dubai.



Later, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the removal of Avishka and Nuwan Zoysa from their coaching posts.