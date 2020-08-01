සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Avishka Gunawardena and Nuwan Zoysa to the sports ministry to give a statement on match fixing

Thursday, 23 July 2020 - 21:16

Former cricketers Avishka Gunawardena and Nuwan Zoysa visited the Ministry of Sports this afternoon to make a statement regarding the investigation into the complaint lodged by them against the illegal suspension from the  International Cricket Council .

Dilhara Lokuhettige was not present as he was abroad.

Avishka Gunawardena, Nuwan Zoysa and Dilhara Lokuhettige were accused of match-fixing during the 2016 T20 tournament in Dubai.

Later, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the removal of Avishka and Nuwan Zoysa from their coaching posts.
