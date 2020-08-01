IPL scheduled to be held in UAE from Sep 19 - 8 Nov

The 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between September 19 and November 10 in the UAE according to Brijesh Patel, the IPL Governing Council chairman.



Foreign media reports that the final could be played on November 8 or 10.



The chances of the IPL taking place was mainly after the ICC's decided to postpone the 2020 T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to be held from October-November in Australia.



This was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However since the window for international cricket was free during this period, the IPL has been scheduled.