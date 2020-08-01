England, West Indies to play for Richards-Botham Trophy

England and West Indies will play for a new Richards-Botham Trophy in their future Test assignments, instead of the Wisden Trophy.



The trophy is named after two legends, West Indies batsman Viv Richards and England all-rounder Ian Botham.



The duo played county cricket together for Somerset and were rivals on the international stage.



The final Test of the ongoing series will be the last time they compete for the Wisden Trophy, which was first awarded in 1963 to celebrate the 100th edition of the Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.