West Indies set an imposing target by England - 10/2 at close

Today is the fourth day of the third and final Test between the touring West Indies and England.
At stumps yesterday, the West Indies were chasing a target of 389 for victory and were 10 for two in their second innings.
Stuart Broad who took six wickets in the first innings was among the wicket again claiming the two wickets to fall.
West Indies need 399 runs to win this deciding test.
At stumps yesterday, the West Indies were chasing a target of 389 for victory and were 10 for two in their second innings.
Stuart Broad who took six wickets in the first innings was among the wicket again claiming the two wickets to fall.
West Indies need 399 runs to win this deciding test.