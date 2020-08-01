Lanka+Premier+League+to+start+28+August

The Sri Lanka Cricket says its executive Committee meeting yesterday (27) approved holding the inaugural Lanka Premier League T20 tournament from 28 August to 20 September 2020.



The 23-match League will be played at the four international venues of R. Premadasa stadium, Rangiri Dambulu stadium, Pallekele stadium and Suriyawewa stadium.



Five teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the League.



Over 70 International players and 10 top notch coaches have already confirmed their availability to take part in this tournament along with leading Sri Lankan national players.



The bidding for the event’s title holder is due to close on 30 July and the schedule of the matches is to be published thereafter