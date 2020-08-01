සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Lanka Premier League to start 28 August

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 - 8:00

Lanka+Premier+League+to+start+28+August
The Sri Lanka Cricket says its executive Committee meeting yesterday (27) approved holding the inaugural Lanka Premier League T20 tournament from 28 August to 20 September 2020.

The 23-match League will be played at the four international venues of R. Premadasa stadium, Rangiri Dambulu stadium, Pallekele stadium and Suriyawewa stadium.

Five teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the League.

Over 70 International players and 10 top notch coaches have already confirmed their availability to take part in this tournament along with leading Sri Lankan national players.

The bidding for the event’s title holder is due to close on 30 July and the schedule of the matches is to be published thereafter
Malinga, Udana to miss first week of IPL 2020
Malinga, Udana to miss first week of IPL 2020
Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 9:50

Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana are set to miss the first week of the upcoming Indian Premier League. The thirteenth edition of the tournament... Read More

Popular cricket follower Percy celebrates his 84th Birthday at SLC (Video)
Popular cricket follower Percy celebrates his 84th Birthday at SLC (Video)
Friday, 31 July 2020 - 14:59

The popular Cricket follower and cheer leader Percy Abeysekera's 84th birthday was celebrated yesterday and a special birthday celebration was organized... Read More

IPL governing council to meet tomorrow
IPL governing council to meet tomorrow
Friday, 31 July 2020 - 14:44

The Indian Premier League's governing council  will meet tomorrow to discuss issues related to the Indian Premier League which is scheduled to... Read More


logo

Trending News

A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
01 August 2020
A cat used for the transport of heroin to Welikada Prison (Photos)
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
02 August 2020
Police raid three massage centres, arrest 18
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
02 August 2020
Port TUs’ talks with PM a success, final decision today on strike (video)
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin
01 August 2020
Rs. 75 million credited to bank accounts of trio arrested with heroin
Two boys go missing during bath in Kelani River (video)
02 August 2020
Two boys go missing during bath in Kelani River (video)

International News

India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
02 August 2020
India reports 54,735 new Covid-19 cases
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
02 August 2020
Nasa SpaceX crew set for ocean splashdown
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
02 August 2020
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
02 August 2020
South Africa’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500,000
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.