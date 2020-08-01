England+regain+Wisden+Trophy

England completed a series victory over West Indies on the final day of the third Test at Emirates Old Trafford.



Stuart Broad had Kraigg Brathwaite lbw to become only the fourth pace bowler and second England player after James Anderson to capture 500 Test wickets.



He later took the final wicket to complete his third 10-wicket haul in Tests.



Brathwaite was the first man to fall, West Indies having resumed on 10 for two chasing 399 or, more likely, needing to bat out the day.



Chris Woakes claimed 5-50 as England dodged the showers to bowl West Indies out for 129, win by 269 runs and take the series 2-1.



After being beaten in the first Test in Southampton, England have come from behind to win a three-match series for the first time since 2008.



They also regain the Wisden Trophy and end the series third in the World Test Championship, behind India and Australia.