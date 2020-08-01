Pakistan+names+squad+for+England+Tests

The Pakistan Cricket Board has named 20 players who will be considered for selection for their three-match Test series against England.
Nine players who have not been included in the squad will remain with the group and will continue to train ahead of the T20I series which follows the Tests.
The first Test begins on 5 August, while the T20I series start on 28 August.
Nine players who have not been included in the squad will remain with the group and will continue to train ahead of the T20I series which follows the Tests.
The first Test begins on 5 August, while the T20I series start on 28 August.