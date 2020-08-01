සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Umar Akmal's suspension reduced

Thursday, 30 July 2020 - 8:11

Umar Akmal's suspension has been reduced to one and a half years. He was initially banned for three years on charges of cricket corruption.

This was on the recommendation of an independent Pakistani judge.

However, Umar Akmal has stated that he has been given a harsher sentence than the other players and has stated that he is ready to file an appeal against the new verdict.
Saturday, 01 August 2020 - 9:50

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana are set to miss the first week of the upcoming Indian Premier League. The thirteenth edition of the tournament...

Friday, 31 July 2020 - 14:59

The popular Cricket follower and cheer leader Percy Abeysekera's 84th birthday was celebrated yesterday and a special birthday celebration was organized...

Friday, 31 July 2020 - 14:44

The Indian Premier League's governing council  will meet tomorrow to discuss issues related to the Indian Premier League which is scheduled to...


