Umar Akmal's suspension reduced

Umar Akmal's suspension has been reduced to one and a half years. He was initially banned for three years on charges of cricket corruption.
This was on the recommendation of an independent Pakistani judge.
However, Umar Akmal has stated that he has been given a harsher sentence than the other players and has stated that he is ready to file an appeal against the new verdict.
