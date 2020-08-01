සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

IPL governing council to meet tomorrow

Friday, 31 July 2020 - 14:44

The Indian Premier League's governing council  will meet tomorrow to discuss issues related to the Indian Premier League which is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

It will focus on a number of unresolved issues, including health systems and player accommodation.

The strength of each IPL squad will be up for discussion. An IPL franchise generally has 25-28 players in its squad and at least 10-15 members in support staff besides the executives.

There have been suggestions to limit the number of players to 20 per franchise in order to keep the dressing room as less crowded as possible.

No agreement has been reached so far to allow family members of the players to participate in the tournament this time. 
