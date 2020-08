The popular Cricket follower and cheer leader Percy Abeysekera's 84th birthday was celebrated yesterday and a special birthday celebration was organized at Sri Lanka Cricket.



The President of Sri Lanka Cricket and a group of cricketers including Sri Lanka ODI and Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne were present for the occasion.



Percy, who used to celebrate his birthday at the cricket ground, cut the cake prepared for him and celebrated his 84th birthday captured on video.