Malinga, Udana to miss first week of IPL 2020

Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga and Isuru Udana are set to miss the first week of the upcoming Indian Premier League.



The thirteenth edition of the tournament will begin on September 19 in the UAE.



The entire schedule of the league will be out after the IPL Governing Council’s meeting.



But Lasith Malinga and Udana will miss the initial phase of the much-anticipated tournament.



The reason for their absence is their participation in the inaugural season of the Lankan Premier League (LPL).



The logistics of the LPL are yet to be finalised by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) but media reports have claimed that no Sri Lankan player will be allowed to leave mid-way for the IPL or any other tournament until the final of the LPL is held.



The tentative date for the final of the tournament is 20th September, one day after the commencement of the much-awaited 2020 season of the IPL.



In such a case, both Lasith Malinga and Udana will only be able to leave for the UAE after the 20th of September and will have to serve a mandatory quarantine of 72 hours after arriving in the country.



Thus, they are likely to miss the action in IPL 2020 by at least a week.



Lasith Malinga will play for Mumbai Indians, while Udana was gearing up for his first season in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore