Josh+Little+the+Ireland+fast+bowler+found+guilty+of+a+level+one+breach

Josh Little, the Ireland seamer, has been given a demerit point after being found guilty of a level one breach of the ICC code of conduct.



The 20-year-old has been found guilty of a level one breach for “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction"



Josh Little used "inappropriate language" after dismissing England's Jonny Bairstow during the second one-day international at The Ageas Bowl on Saturday.



Players who accrue four or more points during a single two-year period can be banned for one Test or two limited-overs matches.

Ireland's Josh Little has been handed a demerit point after Jonny Bairstow send-off in the one day international against England.