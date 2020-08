The Bakamuna Mahaweli Sports Ground was built in 1987 under the patronage of the then Minister of Mahaweli and Lands Gamini Dissanayake, adding a fresh hope to the future of sports activities for the children and parents of agricultural workers in Polonnaruwa.



Later, several Mahaweli Games were organized at this sports ground and it became the home of sports in the area.



However, with the course of time, the Bakamuna Mahaweli Stadium is in a very bad condition today.