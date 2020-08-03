Delay+in+payment+to+Twenty20+players

The International Cricket Council (ICC) says that about a third of the players who took part in Twenty20 leagues around the world have not been paid.
According to the report, many players who participated in six league tournaments in Canada, including the Global Twenty20, the Bangladesh Premier League and the Abu Dhabi T-10 10-over, have not been paid.
Therefore, they requested the International Cricket Council to intervene in this regard.
