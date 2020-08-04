සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Ireland win the toss and elect to field in the 3rd One day

Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 21:54

Ireland+win+the+toss+and+elect+to+field+in+the+3rd+One+day+
The third ODI between England and Ireland is currently being played in Southampton.

Ireland won the toss and elected to field.
Australia postpones T20I series against West Indies
Australia postpones T20I series against West Indies
Tuesday, 04 August 2020 - 13:51

Cricket Australia said today it has put on hold their three-game T20I series against the West Indies which was scheduled to be held in October.Matches... Read More

Delay in payment to Twenty20 players
Delay in payment to Twenty20 players
Monday, 03 August 2020 - 20:27

The International Cricket Council (ICC) says that about a third of the players who took part in Twenty20 leagues around the world have not been paid.According... Read More

Dilapidated Mahaweli Sports Ground (Video)
Dilapidated Mahaweli Sports Ground (Video)
Monday, 03 August 2020 - 15:07

The Bakamuna Mahaweli Sports Ground was built in 1987 under the patronage of the then Minister of Mahaweli and Lands Gamini Dissanayake, adding a fresh... Read More


logo

Trending News

Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
04 August 2020
Explosion rocks Beirut, the capital of Lebanon (video)
Two women killed in bus-van collision
04 August 2020
Two women killed in bus-van collision
'There might never be' a silver bullet for Covid-19 – WHO chief
04 August 2020
'There might never be' a silver bullet for Covid-19 – WHO chief
New parliament convenes on 20 August
04 August 2020
New parliament convenes on 20 August
Final election result by midnight 06 August
04 August 2020
Final election result by midnight 06 August

International News

Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
04 August 2020
Spain's ex-King Juan Carlos leaves country
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
04 August 2020
UN report warns against N Korea's 'miniaturised' nuclear devices
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
04 August 2020
Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
03 August 2020
NASA astronauts from SpaceX land on Earth
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.