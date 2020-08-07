Bangladesh+ready+to+tour+Sri+Lanka

The original Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, comprising three Tests, could now become a combination of Tests and an additional three T20Is, possibly beginning in mid-October, pending the necessary approvals from the Sri Lankan government and health ministry.

While the Bangladesh Cricket Board wants three Tests and as many T20Is to be played, Sri Lanka Cricket wants one of the Tests to be replaced by the three T20Is.

The original tour was scheduled for July-August and was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moving on to Manchester, Pakistan made 326 all out in their first innings after opting to bat first with opener Shan Masood top-scoring with a Test-best 156 yesterday.The Pakistani bowlers then ripped through the England batsmen as well during the final hours of day two which left them on 92/4 at stumps.