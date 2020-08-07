India retains T20 World Cup in 2021, Australia to host in 2022

India has retained the rights to host the 2021 men's T20 World Cup while Australia have been asked to host the 2022 edition, reports espncricinfo.com.



In another significant decision, the ICC also postponed the 2021 women's ODI World Cup which was scheduled in New Zealand between February and March, to 2022.



All these decisions were taken by the ICC Business Corporation, the business development wing of the ICC, which met virtually yesterday (07).



The 2021 event will be hosted in India between October-November next year, with the final scheduled on November 14.



Australia, which was originally meant to host the 2020 edition, will now host the tournament in 2022 between October-November with the final scheduled for November 13.