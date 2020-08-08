England 53 runs away from victory - Chasing 277 for victory against Pakistan

Chasing a target of 277 for victory in the fourth day of the first Test between the touring Pakistan and England in Manchester today, England were 224 for five.
Pakistan scored 326 in the first innings while England were bowled out for 219 in the first innings.
Pakistan scored only 169 in the second innings.
Chris Woakes is batting on 60 with Jos Butler who is on 56.
Pakistan scored 326 in the first innings while England were bowled out for 219 in the first innings.
Pakistan scored only 169 in the second innings.
Chris Woakes is batting on 60 with Jos Butler who is on 56.