Local football resumes today with President’s Cup

Local football resumes later today (09) with the President’s Cup following a six-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Sri Lanka Football Association says Blue Stars - Kalutara meets Moragasmulla SC at 3.30 pm at Sugathadasa Stadium.



At the same time, Race Course grounds will host a match between Upcountry Lions and Java Lane.



Renown and New Star meet under floodlights at 6.30 pm at Sugathadsa Stadium, while Matara City and New Youngs play at the Race Course grounds.



The 23-day tournament offers cash prizes of Rs. 30 million, including Rs. 300,000 for the winner.



The quarter finals on 23 and 24 of August will be followed by the semis on 27 August and the final on 31.