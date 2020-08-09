සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Vivo sponsorship suspension will not hamper IPL - Saurav Ganguly

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 10:17

Saurav Ganguly, chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has said that the decision to suspend Vivo Mobile, a Chinese company that was a major sponsor of the IPL, will not hamper the tournament.

He said the Board of Control for Cricket in India is a strong institution and even if one sponsor is removed, there are other options.

India has been boycotting Chinese products after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese border guards in the Galvan Valley in Ladakh.

Accordingly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to suspend the agreement signed with Vivo Mobile, one of the main sponsors of the IPL.

