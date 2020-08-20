සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Indian govt. approves staging 2020 IPL in UAE

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 9:15

Indian+govt.+approves+staging+2020+IPL+in+UAE
This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place between 19 September and 10 November in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Indian cricket board (BCCI) received government clearance

The confirmation came from the twenty20 league's chairman Brijesh Patel yesterday (10).

The league was originally scheduled to begin in late March but had to be put off because of the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving the BCCI
staring at a potential 534 million US dollars loss in revenue.

The BCCI is looking for a new title sponsor for the IPL after the Chinese mobile phone company Vivo suspended the partnership due to the Sino-India border standoff.

