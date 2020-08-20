New+Zealand+optimistic+of+full+summer+of+international+cricket

New Zealand cricket has set plans in motion to host a full summer of cricket later this year.



The country expects to play host to teams from West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh over 37 days in the summer.



NZC chief David White said he was confident of setting up bio-bubbles, similar to the ones used by England and Wales Cricket Board, to kick start international cricket in the country post the long Covid-19 break.



New Zealand has been effective in curbing the spread of the virus and recently marked a milestone "100 days without community transmission".